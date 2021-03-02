By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian rapper, Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf, popularly known as CDQ, has called out music superstar, Burna Boy, for allegedly disrespecting former Super Eagles star, Obafemi Martins, also known as Obagoal.

It’s uncleared what transpired or where it happened but this is coming hours after Martins was spotted chilling with CDQ and Masterkraft in a club jamming ‘Hallelu’ song.

CDQ via his Twitter handle on Monday, lambasted Burna Boy for what he described as “disrespect” without stating what the self-acclaimed African Giant did to the football star.

But he asked Burna Boy and his boys to apologise to Obafemi Martins, adding that Obagoal is not their mate.

“Burna for the first time I’m disappointed in u!!! U and ur boys need to go apologise to Obagoal now! No let dem dey deceive you wit ur village title say african gi-ant com dey disrespect Oba; Eko lonpe bi, Obafemi Martins is not anybody’s mate. If we dey cry make we dey see,” he tweeted.

“U don’t disrespect anyone in my circle and I look d other way; no way,” (sic) he added.



This is also coming days after CDQ called out organisers of the 14th Headies award for snubbing Controversial street artiste, Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley.

According to CDQ, the organisers “played politics’ with the choice of winners.

The rapper made this known on Twitter after DMW’s Mayorkun won the Best Street Hop Artiste category at the event on Sunday night.

Mayorkun edged Naira Marley, Rudeboy, Zlatan, Reminisce to clinch the award in that category, but CDQ is of the opinion that Naira Marley deserved to win that category.