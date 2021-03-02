By Kazeem Ugbodaga

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the National Security Council meeting at the State House, Abuja over rising wave of insecurity in the land.

At the ongoing meeting are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federal, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Others are: Defence Minister, Major General (rtd) Bashir Magashi; ministers, the service chiefs, Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and other heads of the security agencies.

Personal Assistant on New Media to the president, Bashir Ahmad disclosed this on his twitter handle.

The nation has more than ever been divided towards ethnic line following rising wave of insecurity in different parts of the country, especially in the north where bandits have killed lots of people.