By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo held a ‘closed door’ meeting with former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki on Tuesday ahead the 2023 presidency.

Saraki visited Obasanjo on Tuesday and was hosted by the former president at the Pent House, Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Abeokuta, Ogun State.

After the normal pleasantry, the duo and others entered into a ‘closed door’ meeting for discussion.

Saraki’s visit might not be unconnected with the 2023 presidency and the need to dialogue with all former PDP members for a better outing for the party.

Saraki, who is the Chairman, PDP Reconciliation and Strategy Committee, came on the visit with Ibrahim Shehu Shema, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwanbo, Liyel Imoke, Mulikat Akande Adeola and Olagunsoye Oyinlola.