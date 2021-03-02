By Abankula

Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, has commended troops of Operation Lafiya Dole and the Air Task Force for their gallant role in thwarting the attack of Dikwa in Borno state by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

The terrorists hunting for food and other logistics were routed by Nigerian forces.

The terrorist groups who stormed the town in an unconfirmed number of gun trucks and motorcycles were visited with heavy bombardment and overwhelming firepower by troops of 81 Task Force Battalion.

They were reinforced from other formations of the Nigerian Army and aided by air support of Air Task Force Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

The terrorists invaded the town, having got wind of the recent food distribution to residents of the town by the state governor, Professor Babagana Zulum.

They came in their droves through the Marte axis but could not gain access to the town due to the combat readiness of troops who were positioned there,

The terrorists subsequently lost initiative as they were cut off following the recent successful recapture of Marte town by the gallant troops.

In desperation and to scare off residents from returning to their homes, they planted series of landmines on the roads which were also detected and detonated by troops.

Meanwhile, the Army Headquarters has debunked the unsubstantiated reports on social media suggesting that the terrorists attacked UN Base in BORNO, trapping 25 Aid Workers.

According to Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, Director Army Public Relations, the false and sensational reports were aimed at stirring up tension in the region and undermining the sacrifices of the Nigerian military in the fight against insurgency.