By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has told the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that abduction of school children should not happen again.

Atiku was reacting to the release of 279 schoolgirls of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Zamfara State on Tuesday.

He said as a father, he was delighted at the release of the students and rejoiced with their families.

Atiku said he prayed that the remaining girls would be released soon.

“As a father, I am delighted at the release of 279 students of GGSS Jangebe. Even as I rejoice with the families of the released, I hope and pray that the balance of the girls would soon regain their freedom and be rejoined with their families and loved ones.

“No student, parent or indeed citizen should go through this ordeal again. I congratulate the Zamfara State government and all those who worked in synergy to secure the safe return of these girls,” he said.

Atiku said he was convinced that the government would secure the release of the rest of the victims, but said the bigger task was for Buhari’s government to ensure that such a thing should not occur again.

“I am convinced that the government will secure the release of the rest of the victims.

“The bigger task is to ensure that these kinds of incidents do not happen again, and that is an objective that the federal government should take the lead,” he said.