By Taiwo Okanlawon

President of the African Development Bank, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina has disclosed that insecurity is the number one challenge to Africa’s development.

Adesina made this known in a series of tweets on Tuesday, adding insecurity has become a political and economic issue.

According to him, terrorism in Africa’s continent is shrinking investment.

“Insecurity is now the number one challenge to Africa’s development. Terrorism is shrinking Africa’s investment space.

“Insecurity is no longer a political issue. Insecurity is an economic issue.

”We must no longer decouple security and development. We must ensure security and stability in Africa.

”Africa needs new financial instruments to protect and secure investments in countries and regions against rising insecurity,’ he wrote.

