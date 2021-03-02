American actor, comedian, and musician Will Smith is considering joining politics, saying he might consider running for office in the future.

The 52-year-old ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ made this known while speaking to Jon Favreau, US actor, on Crooked Media’s ‘Pod Save America’ podcast.

Speaking about his political views, Smith said; “I think for now I’ll let that office get cleaned up a little bit and then I’ll consider that at some point down the line.”

“I don’t know, it’s like, I absolutely have an opinion, I’m optimistic, I’m hopeful, I believe in understanding between people and I believe in the possibility of harmony.

“So, I will certainly do my part, whether it remains artistic or, or, at some point ventures into the political arena.”

Smith’s comments come after Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson had admitted he’s open to the idea of running for the US presidential seat.

“I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted,” the Hollywood star had said.

“Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people. So I would wait, and I would listen.”