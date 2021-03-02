32 persons charged for face masks violation in Edo

No fewer than 32 persons who violated the COVID-19 guidelines by not wearing face masks in Edo state have been sentenced to community services by a mobile court on Monday, March 1.

The Edo government has made it mandatory for residents to wear face masks and obey other COVID-19 protocols in order to curb the spread of the virus.

Uyi Omoruyi, the Prosecuting Counsel, said that 32 people were arrested within Benin metropolis and they pleaded guilty to the offence.

Rusberth Imafidon, the Chief Magistrate, directed the convicts to carry out community services in line with the Correctional Centre of Non-custodian regulation.

The punishment includes clearing drains, shrubs, picking of trash, compulsory community sensitisation and grass cutting among others.

Mr. Imafidon noted that the offenders should be punished for three hours for two days to serve as a deterrent to other violators.

He, however, did not give them the option of a fine.

He ordered that correctional officers should supervise offenders during the punishment period.