The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Lagos State Chapter, on Monday commenced the sale of forms for members wishing to contest in its 2021 elections scheduled for March 26.

Femi Solaja, Chairman, Lagos SWAN 2021 Electoral Committee, said in a statement that completed forms were expected to be submitted by March 12 with bank teller, attached attestation letter duly signed and stamped by the candidate’s media organization.

He listed the positions available for the elections as chairman, vice-chairman, secretary, financial secretary, treasurer, assistant secretary and internal auditor.

He said that interested members could obtain the form at SWAN Lagos secretariat, National Stadium, Surulere, or receive a copy via email.

“To make the purchase of forms easier for members, intending applicants can pay the fee, scan a copy of the teller and send it to LagosSwanElection@gmail.com.

“Upon receiving alert, a copy of the form will be sent to such person for onward downloading and completion,’’ Solana said.

Solaja said that March 15 to 19 would serve as a period of collation, screening, verification and receiving of objections/petitions.

He also listed the prices of forms as follows: chairman N30,000, vice chairman N25,000, secretary N25,000, assistant Secretary N20,000, Financial Secretary N20,000, Treasurer N20,000 and Internal Auditor N20,000.