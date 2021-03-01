By Oloniruha Emmanuel

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday saluted the Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Enyinaya Abaribe, as he clocked 66.

In a statement by PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, the minority leader had distinguished himself over the years as a courageous leader and exceptional technocrat.

Ologbondiyan described Abaribe as an excellent lawmaker and fearless democrat, who stood for truth, justice, equity, fairness, the entrenchment of rule of law and democratic tenets in the country.

“Abaribe remains unshaken in fighting for the cause of the common man, particularly the oppressed and the downtrodden.

“He stands out as a voice for the voiceless and remains a source of hope for many in the quest for a just, equitable and democratic country.

“Our party particularly salutes Abaribe for his fearless stand for the entrenchment of good governance in our country in line with the ideals of our party and the visions of her founding fathers,” he said.

Ologbondiyan congratulated Abaribe and prayed to God to grant him many more fruitful years in the service of the nation and humanity at large.

NAN