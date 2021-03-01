By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The National Coordinator of Concerned Advocates for Good Governance, (CAGG), Olusegun Bamgbose claimed that Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has been sidelined from President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

Bamgbose in an interview on Monday said Osinbajo is no longer part of the decision-making caucus of the current administration.

“It’s quite embarrassing that the Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has been left out of the scheme of things,” Bamgbose claimed.

“He is not consulted or allowed to air his views about the security situation of the country.”

He further accused a cabal of playing politics with the lives of the citizens, asking why the government pays ransom to bandits.

Bamgbose lamented that the vice president who knows how banditry in the country can be handled is not being carried along.

“I have this strong feeling that he knows what to do to suppress the bandits, but most, unfortunately, he is not carried along in the scheme of things. The cabals seem to be playing politics with the lives of the citizens”.