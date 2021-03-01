By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has said Nigeria is on the brink of bloody civil war following the security situation in the country.

Fani-Kayode, in an interview on Channels TV Sunday Politics said the country is now more than divided than ever, with security situation engulfing every part of the nation.

He said everyone must feel concerned as the nation seeks solution to its security problems.

“This country is on the brink of war, the security situation is so bad that it’s not just good enough for us to get up and be throwing stones, for example, at the president and the governors and saying they have not done enough.

“We’ve got to proffer solutions to the problems that we are all facing. We also may be able to say something to them privately which we may not be able to say publicly, because it might create an even greater problem,” he said.

Fani-Kayode added: “This country is divided now, divided into regional, ethnic and religious lines, we cannot run away from that fact, everything that is happening today, I was in your programme and I told you what would happen as far back as 2015.

“And sadly, I have been proved right. There is no point in going on about who is right and who is wrong, it’s time for us to come together to talk to one another.

“Northerners should talk to Southerners, southerners should talk to northerners, Christians should talk to Muslims, APC should talk to PDP and APGA should be included and anybody else who is a leader, every stakeholder in this country must come together because what we are facing is a situation which might cause a very brutal, bloody civil war for the next 50 years in this nation.

“And believe me, we are there on the ground and we interact with people and if you look at what is happening in the North, if you look at what is happening in the Middle Belt, you look at what is happening in the Southwest and South-South and South East, all you see is chaos, carnage, murder, killings and kidnapping everywhere, usually by the same suspects.

“It is a very tragic situation which affects each and every one of us, so if you are a leader that is still practising politics in the normal way, that is to say there is no point in dialogue, then you are not really a leader. It is time for us to come together, bury our differences as one and try to solve the problems of this country together.” `