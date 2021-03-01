The COVID-19 pandemic appears to be receding from Nigeria as confirmed cases sank further.

While on Saturday, 341 cases were announced, on Sunday cases dropped to 240.

Only four states, Lagos, Anambra, Osun and Ogun reported two digit cases.

Eight other states and the FCT recorded single digits, with Rivers recording just one new case of COVID-19.

The number of deaths in the last 24 hours also shrank to two, with a death each in Abia and FCT Abuja.

A day before, three persons died in Lagos.

According to NCDC data published Sunday night, active cases fell below 20,000, with more discharges made.

The total number of discharged is now 133,768 out of 155,657 confirmed cases.

On Sunday, 512 cases were discharged. Among them were 170 community recoveries in Lagos State.

Here is a breakdown of Sunday 28 February cases

Anambra-85

Lagos-82

Osun-17

Ogun-10

Kwara-9

FCT-8

Kano-7

Abia-6

Borno-4

Edo-2

Bayelsa-2

Kaduna-2

Rivers-1