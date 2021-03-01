By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Ghana’s president, Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday became the world’s first recipient of the coronavirus vaccine from Covax.

Before receiving the jab, the president said in a nationwide broadcast:

“It is important that I set the example that this vaccine is safe by being the first to have it, so that everybody in Ghana can feel comfortable about taking this vaccine.”

The president’s wife, Rebecca also received a shot, as distribution of the 600,000 doses are deployed across the country.

Ghana received the first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday when it landed in Accra from the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer.

Ahead of the vaccine’s arrival in Ghana, the information ministry has said that the Minister-Designate for Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, would receive the first batch of the Coronavirus vaccine at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

Also, Ghana’s food and drug authority last month authorized the Indian-made vaccine and Russia’s Sputnik V, as the government targets 20 of its 30 million population by year’s end.