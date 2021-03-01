By Muhaimin Olowoporku

Late actor Chadwick Boseman on Sunday won Best Actor in a motion picture-drama prize for his super impressive performance as a talented jazz musician in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” becoming only the second posthumous winner in the category’s history.

The star was named the best lead actor in a drama at the Golden Globe 2021 award ceremony.

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” a movie about an influential blues singer, and dramatizes a turbulent recording session in 1920s Chicago, was released months after Boseman died.

Boseman died on August 18, 2020, of cancer at the age of 43.

Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman, the late actor’s wife accepted the award on his behalf as she delivered an emotional speech while shedding tears.

“He would thank God,” she said. “He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices. He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you’ you can’, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you were meant to be doing at this moment in history, she said.

Ledward Boseman also thanked Boseman’s co-stars, director George C. Wolfe, Netflix, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, his mentor Denzel Washington and more.

Boseman beat out stiff competition to win the honor. He was up against Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”), Riz Ahmed (“The Sound of Metal”), Gary Oldman (“Mank”), and Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”).

Other actors who won big at the Golden Globe 2021 awards are Sacha Baron Cohen, John Boyega, Chloe Zhao, Emma Corrin among others.