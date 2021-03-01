Lagos State Government says it will host a Stakeholders’ Engagement on the Red Meat Value Chain in furtherance of its reform and sanitization of the value chain, the State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya has said.

Olusanya who made this known over the weekend explained that the Stakeholders’ Engagement will hold on Wednesday 3rd, March, 2021 at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja.

She stressed that the engagement becomes imperatives in order to sensitize stakeholders on the acceptable best practices in the production of wholesome meat for the citizenry consumption to ensure the success of the reforms in the value chain.

“The administration of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu is set to introduce a lot of reforms in the red meat industry in order to facilitate the development of the sector.

“In order to ensure the success of the reforms, there is the need to get the buy in of all relevant stakeholders in the red meat industry.

“This is why the State is hosting the Red Meat Value Chain Stakeholders’ Engagement on Wednesday, 3rd March, 2021 at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja where we can discuss with our stakeholders on how to successfully carry out this reform in the sector,” the Commissioner averred.

Olusanya recalled that the reform of the value chain is centered on the production of wholesome meat right from the slaughtering stage until it gets to the plate with good economic returns to the producers and processors under a three-pronged strategy christened ATM which stands for Abattoir, Transportation and Market.

She said that the strategy was to guarantee the safety and health of the populace by ensuring that only certified animals were slaughtered and wholesome beef made available to the citizenry in the market.

The Commissioner assured that if stakeholders would follow through with the right process, it could boost international recognition of beef from the State thus opening up an export portal for foreign exchange.

“The export potential for beef is very huge and tapping into the multi-billion dollar market is very possible if stakeholders can take these reforms seriously.

“The change we desire in our red meat industry can be achieved through our collective efforts. The government has its part to play, so do the stakeholders and even the consumers; hence, all hands must be on deck to ensure the revamp of the sector,” Olusanya asserted.

Stakeholders expected at the engagement are members of the Abattoir Concessionaire Forum, Executive Council and Board of Trustees of the Lagos State Butchers’ Association as well as members of the Lagos State Butchers’ Association from each abattoir and slaughter house in the State.