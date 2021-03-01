By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to miss next week’s reunion with former club Manchester United in the Europa League last 16 because of a thigh injury.

The striker suffered the injury while in action for Milan against Roma on Sunday.

Milan won the game but Ibrahimovic limped off the pitch early in the second half and proceeded to sit on the bench with an ice pack on his left thigh.

It is unclear how long the 39-year-old will be sidelined, although reports have it that he will be assessed again in 10 days’ time, the day of the game at Old Trafford. That makes his inclusion in that contest unlikely.

Ibrahimovic has already missed 11 games through injury so far this season. He has scored 14 goals in 14 Serie A appearances, but none since 7 February. His first 10 goals were actually scored in the opening eight games of the season and he has only scored in two games since his layoff.

Ibrahimovic also hasn’t scored in the Europa League since a qualifying tie against Irish club Shamrock Rovers in September. However, his expected absence at Old Trafford still comes as a huge blow to Milan in what is the Rossoneri’s biggest European fixture in years.