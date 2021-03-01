Jamaican sprinter, Yohan Blake, has revealed his anti-Coronavirus vaccine stance, claiming he would rather miss the Tokyo 2020 Olympics than get the jab.

Blake won silver in the 100m and 200m at London 2012 and gold in the 100m relay in 2012 and Rio 2016.

The 31-year-old made the comments after organisers in Japan unveiled their plans to ensure athletes’ security with beefed up health protocols.

But Blake told the Jamaican Gleaner, “My mind still stays strong, I don’t want the vaccine.

“I would rather miss the Olympics than take the vaccine.

“I don’t want to get into it right now, but I have my reasons.”

Organisers have announced athletes will not need to be vaccinated to compete in Tokyo. But non-compliance with the mandatory safety protocols will see them booted out from the competition.