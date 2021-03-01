By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Nigeria’s former Vice President, Namadi Sambo, weekend commended Nigeria’s premier private university, Igbinedion University, Okada, for distinguishing itself in academic excellence and value-driven education for over two decades.

He spoke at the 22nd Matriculation ceremony of the University, which was held both physically and online via zoom and other social media platforms.

Sambo noted that the great feat achieved by the institution in creating entrepreneurs, and not just job seekers, attests the to quest for excellence by the founder and chancellor of the institution, Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion.

He noted that while the security challenges in the country has some direct relationship with the massive job deficit, IUO has set the pace for breeding graduates with the ability to handle jobs requiring high skills.

He urged the new students to take advantage of world-class teaching and learning facilities provided by the institution to become agents of change.

Earlier in his welcome speech, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye, said the institution is setting new standards in breeding innovation-driven students in line with the institution’s smart campus and entrepreneurial-inclusive vision.

The technical adviser on gas business and policy implementation to the Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Engr. Justice Derefaka, who joined the event as guest speaker via zoom, expressed satisfaction with what the management of the institution has achieved thus far.

Derefaka who spoke on the topic, “Refocusing value-driven education in the digital age through the lens entrepreneurship, enterprise and global competitiveness: lessons for Nigeria”, described

Nigeria’s first premier private university as a leading ivory tower in the country.

Sambo and Rosula Foundation a development Partner of Igbinedion University, were presented with plaques at the matriculation ceremony.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye, while presenting the plaques, lauded the sterling qualities of the former VP, noting that his numerous contributions to the development of education in the country earned him the honour.