By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Nigerian Government on Monday began online registration of Nigerians interested in taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

The first batch of the vaccine is expected to land in the country on Tuesday.

The online registration is being done by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

The electronic platform would enable Nigerians to get vaccinated against coronavirus pandemic as part of efforts to end the pandemic and return to normality.

The Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, said that the adopted T.E.A.C.H strategy that birthed the online registration combined of indigenous (traditional) approaches with modern technologically enabled systems of vaccination.

To register, one has to visit the website http://nphcda.gov.ng and click on ‘COVID-19 Vaccination e-registration’ to register for #COVID19 vaccination.

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire said “In less than 24 hours, the first batch of AstraZeneca vaccines will arrive in Nigeria from the COVAX Facility and will be deployed to vaccinate, first our critical frontline health care workers, who are providing essential care.

“Vaccines that are not approved by NAFDAC will be determined as dangerous, and will be seized by Customs Services and NAFDAC, who are on high alert for illegal vaccine importation.

“No private hospital or organization has experience with handling this type of vaccine and certainly no experience in vaccine application that NPHCDA has.

“The introduction of the electronic management of immunization data is critical to addressing challenges with integrity and quality data and ultimately, primary health care data.

“I commend the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), under the leadership of Dr. Faisal Shuaib and his hard-working team, who have developed a home grown strategy to deliver this novel vaccine.

“It is the launching of the T.E.A.C.H Strategy for COVID-19 Vaccination and Electronic Management of Immunization Data (EMID) as a very important activity to assure Nigerians of our readiness to roll out the COVID-19 vaccination campaign smoothly.”