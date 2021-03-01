By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule on Monday raised the alarm over influx of herdsmen in some parts of the state fearing that what happened in Oyo and Ondo might occur in the state.

The governor also cried out over regrouping of bandits loyal to Boko Haram terrorists in three Local Governments in the State.

According to him, bandits, mostly members of the banned Darassulam sect which has paid allegiance to Boko Haram, are presently regrouping in places like Bakono, Kabusu, Panda, Bahashabiyar, Ambaka and Gidanrai, all in Nasarawa, Karu and Wamba LGAs.

Speaking at a security meeting, the governor said emerging security situations within the country and Nasarawa State in particular, necessitated that the state security council meet, to deliberate and proffer solutions to identified security threats.

The Governor specifically identified the regrouping of bandits, earlier dislodged from Toto Local Government Area, who are now regrouping in parts of the state, as well as the recent invasion of schools by bandits who kidnap mostly female students.

Similarly, the Governor disclosed that, in the aftermath of recent incidences in the South West, especially in Ondo and Oyo States, where the Hausa/Fulani community was attacked, Nasarawa State is witnessing the influx of unknown herdsmen in Wamba, Karu, Doma and Awe LG areas.

On the recent kidnapping of mostly school girls by bandits in some states, Sule warned that Nasarawa State must not be caught off guard, especially from what governors learnt after students were kidnapped in Niger State

According to the Governor, there is the need to take proactive measures towards protecting public schools in the state. To this end, Sule disclosed that the Federal Government drafted a number of special mobile forces to the state, with his administration dispatching