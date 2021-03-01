Men of the Nigerian Police Force have arrested about 200 clubbers and workers at popular Cubana Night Club on Saturday night for allegedly breaching COVID-19 protocols.

Detectives attached to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Monitoring Team at the wee hours of Saturday, busted the gathering following a tip-off on large gathering in the club house.

Saturday’s raid was the third, since last year, that the state and Federal Governments announced temporary closure of relaxation spots in order to minimise the spread of the coronavirus disease.

In December 202o, the Lagos State Safety Commission sealed off the multi-billion naira Cubana nightclub house in the government reservation area, of Ikeja, and other facilities for non-compliance to the State Government COVID-19 protocols.

Although hotels, eateries, churches and some beaches have since resumed businesses following the ease of the lockdown, club houses have remained closed.

To minimise losses, the government earlier permitted club houses with open bars and restaurants like Cubana to resume such services with strict observance of all COVID-19 protocols.

Rather than stick to the open bar arrangement where guests can be served drinks and grills while listening to music including live bands.

According to the police sources, Cubana opened its nightclub and allowed guests in, where they were allegedly caught dancing with no regards to the social distancing policy.

Lagos Police Command spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi also confirmed the raid, adding that suspects would be paraded by the Commissioner of Police (CP) Hakeem Odumosu.