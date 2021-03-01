By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari rejoices with prominent Lagos politician and mother of Speaker of the House of Representatives, Alhaja Lateefat Olufunke Gbajabiamila, as she turns 91.

In a press statement released by Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, the President noted the services she has rendered to the country.

Alhaja Lateefat, a United Kingdom-trained nurse, who, after her foray into politics, became the first elected female Local Government chairman in Lagos State, under the Lateef Jakande administration. For many years, she was a member of the Federal and State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards.

The President greeted her family, political associates, and well-wishers, noting that Mama Gbajabiamila has served Lagos State and the country well.

He commended Alhaja Gbajabiamila’s piety to all and sundry, as she’s a foremost leader in the Ansar-u-Deen Society of Nigeria, which pedestals her as an accomplished person in the spiritual realm, along with successes on the professional and political fronts.

Thereafter, he wished the celebrant greater joy and good health, praying that she would continue to rejoice in her children.