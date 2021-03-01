By Ayodeji Alabi

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has approved the appointment of Chief Gbenga Ale, as his Chief of Staff (CoS), and Mr Olabode Richards, as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

In a media statement on Monday in Akure, Mr Kunle Adebayo, Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Research and Documentation, said the appointments took immediate effect.

Ale was the Chief of Staff, while Richards was the Special Assistant to the governor on New Media during Akeredolu’s first term in office.

Akeredolu, who dissolved his executive council on Feb. 18, was sworn in on Feb. 24 for the second term.

According to Adebayo, the key move was made in order to hit the ground running in service of the people in the governor’s second tenure.

“Chief Olugbenga Ale is a retired permanent secretary of the Ondo State Civil Service while Mr Olabode Richards is a practicing broadcast journalist,” he said.

NAN