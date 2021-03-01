3 new Ebola virus cases confirmed in DRC

(Xinhua/NAN)

Three more new cases of the Ebola virus disease have been confirmed in the Butembo health zone in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), an official said.

The Provincial Minister of Health of North Kivu, Eugene Nzanzu, said this at a news conference on Monday.

This raises the accumulative Ebola cases in the country to 11 since the resurgence of the virus in the region declared on Feb. 7, 2021.

A total of four patients have already died.

On Sunday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the provincial authorities in charge of the Ebola response announced the first case of recovery of one of the Ebola patients at the treatment center of Butembo.

The vaccination of several contacts is already underway in this part of the country where more than 300 contacts had been recorded since the resurgence of the virus in this health zone.