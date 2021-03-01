The Jumia Tech Week, kicked off on Monday and will last till March 7, 2021.

During the week long sales, Jumia will be providing customers the opportunity to get best deals of up to 70% off on latest tech items such as TV sets, cameras, mobile phones, computers, video games and others.

Partnering with global gadget and electronic manufacturers such as Samsung, HP, Intel, Umidigi, and Xiaomi, Jumia is giving customers over 6 million choice products to shop from while staying safe.

Speaking on the campaign, Jumia Nigeria CEO, Massimiliano Spalazzi said the Jumia Tech Week caters to the needs of remote workers, entertainment and sport lovers as it gives them the opportunity to buy tech-related items at the most affordable prices.

“The campaign caters to everyone with gadget needs: those working from home who need laptops, storage devices; gamers who need the latest video game; gadget lovers in need of latest phones; entertainment and sport lovers in need of speakers, earphones and television sets can shop for them during the Tech Week. All you need is download the JumiaApp, register and start shopping,” he said.

The Campaign will also feature March 1st and 5th as explosion days during which customers can get products at giveaway prices. Customers will also stand a chance to win prizes during daily Flash sales, Treasure Hunt, spin & win sessions.