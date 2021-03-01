Agency Report

Ten policemen attached to the convoy of Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, escaped death on Monday as their vehicle was involved in a road accident.

The accident happened while Mohammed was inspecting the 60km Burga-Yelwan Duguri road project in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area (LGA) which is currently being constructed by the state government.

The road is designed to connect the people of Tafawa Balewa LGA to Yelwan Duguri and the environs of Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.

The NAN Correspondent who witnessed the accident, reported that the Toyota Hilux conveying the policemen veered off the road around 1:30p.m and somersaulted twice after losing control as a result of the huge dust that made visibility almost impossible.

However, no life was lost but all the police personnel involved in the accident had been taken to the Bununu General Hospital in Tafawa Balewa LGA for treatment.