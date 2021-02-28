By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo has revealed why he is ambitious to become the next governor of Anambra State.

Soludo who intends to run under the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) while speaking to journalists said he intends to be the next governor to develop his state and not enrich himself.

“I have finished with the world, and I have also done my bit in Nigeria. I now want to help develop my own state. I am not running for this election so I can make money, or so I can enhance my CV. I am in this race to develop my home state.

While touting himself to be the best candidate among others, Prof. Soludo said he has achieved everything there was to achieve at age 30 and has traveled across continents and consulted for over 20 top financial institutions of the world.

He emphasized he is contesting to change Anambra for good.

“In my 30s, I achieved everything there was to be achieved. I have traveled to all continents of the world and consulted for over 20 top financial institutions of the world. I am here to change the state for good.

“If anyone thinks that governance is about going to Abuja to collect money, use part of it to pay workers, and use the rest to award contracts, then that person is mistaken. If that is what governance is about, I won’t be in the race because that is something my grandmother can do, he said.

Soludo concluded by saying he has discovered that whatever he touched changed for good, and that he is in the race to change Anambra State.