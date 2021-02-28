By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Chelsea striker, Timo Werner has admitted that his recent goal drought in the London club is the worst time of his career.

Werner revealed this in an interview with Sky Sports’ Pat Davison where he spoke about his struggles in front of goal, the mental and physical difficulties of the Premier League, his guilt around his form.

He said that he is following the flow again under the new manager, Thomas Tuchel.

Werner scored just one goal and provided three assists for Chelsea in 19 appearances in all competitions.

His only strike came against Morecambe in the FA Cup as Chelsea’s dip in form resulted in the sacking of Frank Lampard in January.

The German’s contribution has improved since Thomas Tuchel moved to Stamford Bridge.

Werner has scored once and provided three assists in five appearances for Chelsea.

Moving from RB Leipzig for £47.5m in the summer, having scored 95 goals in 159 games for the German side, there were high expectations of Werner at Stamford Bridge.

But during his barren run, Werner admitted he has been struggling.