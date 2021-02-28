Nigerian singer cum social media influencer Adekunle Tunde Olaoluwa popularly known as Tunde Ednut has gifted Nollywood actress Yetunde Bakare the sum of N500,000 as one of his loyal fans.

The actress expressed her excitement after receiving the money and shared a video showing gratitude on Instagram on Saturday.

She also shared a snapshot of the credit alert.

“I don get alert God win 💃💃💃😩😩😩 @kingtundeednut ‘s ways is Mysterious as in I didn’t see it coming Thanks so much for all you do @kingtundeednut @mufasatundeednut May the Good Lord reward you beyond human reasoning,” she wrote.

Tunde decided to reward some of his loyal fans including Yetunde on Friday.

He thanked Yetunde for all the love she shows and named her his sister.

“N500,000 sent. I love you @yetundebakare . Thanks for all the support. You are my sister, sister, sister from now on. I love you genuinely,” he wrote.

Yetunde has been an active member of Tunde’s blog.

She comments on every post he makes and have continuously showed her likeness towards him.

Yetunde Bakare hails from Abeokuta, Ogun State. She began acting professionally in 2009.

She has starred in movies like Awa Okunrin, Awolu Goes to school, Amisu, Alani Baba Labake, Omo Olodo, Iyawo Teacher and many more.