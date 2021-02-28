The Government of Oyo State has denied involvement in the violent attempt by a joint team of soldiers, Department of State Services, DSS and policemen to arrest popular Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho on Friday afternoon.

Igboho was on his way to see Afenifere chieftain, Pa Ayo Adebanjo in Lagos when the joint team, numbering about 40 ambushed him and wanted to arrest him on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

His supporters resisted his arrest as commotion ensued between his supporters and the joint team which sought to arrest him by force.

However, The Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Doctor Wasiu Olatunbosun said that Governor Makinde didn’t give the order for Igboho’s arrest.

Olatunbosun said Makinde could not have instructed the Security Operatives because they are not under his control.

The Commissioner was reminded that a vehicle belonging to Operation Burst, a security outfit of the Oyo State government was at the scene of the incident, Olatunbosun simply asked “who controls the DSS, who controls the Police, is it not the federal government? I think all questions on this development should be directed at these security operatives. Oyo State government does not know anything about this”.

“A governor is just the Chief Security Officer of his State on paper. These Security Operatives don’t take instructions from the governor “.

“As a government, we release fund for the operations of these security agencies but we don’t control their activities”.

“When there was a crisis in Igangan, Operation Burst was commissioned to go with Amotekun to comb the forest but they declined to say they did not get signal from above”. Whenever the State government gives an assignment to the security operatives, they take orders from above and only discharge their duties based on this. So, with this development, could the State government have asked the DSS and Police to arrest Sunday Igboho?”.

“Let me state it clear – Oyo State government does not know anything about the attempted plan to arrest Igboho”.

Meanwhile, the Department of State Services, DSS, and the Police have also denied involvement in the incident.