The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of nine persons in a motor accident at Kunar Dumawa in Dambatta Local Government, Kano.

Confirming the accident in a statement on Sunday, the FRSC Sector Commander, Zubairu Mato, said 41 others were injured in the Sunday evening accident.

“We received a call at about 4:10 p.m. on Sunday, so we quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicle to the scene for the rescue of victims at about 4:17 p.m. as well as clearing the obstructions,” Mato said.

He said the crash occurred as a result of a loss of control due to brake failure.

According to him, the accident involved three vehicles – a truck with registration number XA 111 SNN, a Volkswagen Golf 3 with registration number DAL 515 ZX and a Mercedes Benz without a registration number.

“The victims who lost their lives are three males, six females, while the remaining 41 victims sustained serious injures,” he said.

The road safety boss said the victims were evacuated to Dambatta General Hospital where the doctor on duty confirmed nine dead.