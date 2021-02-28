By Abankula

Only 341 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded by Nigeria on Saturday, the lowest in February and since the second wave of the pandemic began last December.

Until Saturday, the lowest number of cases this month was the 506 recorded on 7 February.

The number of COVID-19 deaths similarly tanked: only three were announced by the NCDC, as against 11 on Friday.

Nigeria’s death toll from the virus inched to 1905, while confirmed cases are now 155,417.

The number of discharged rose to 133,256, while active cases fell from 20,608 to 20,183.

Here is a breakdown of the cases on Saturday:

Lagos-96

Rivers-41

Kaduna-33

Edo-21

Osun-20

Akwa Ibom-17

FCT-17

Ondo-15

Gombe-11

Kano-11

Imo-10

Ekiti-9

Kebbi-9

Kwara-8

Oyo-8

Borno-6

Enugu-3

Plateau-3

Delta-1

Niger-1

Ogun-1

