Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas are among the golfers set to don Tiger Woods’ signature Sunday red and black during the final round of the World Golf Championships (WGC) event in Florida.

This, they said is to honour the 15-time major winner, who suffered a car accident.

Woods, considered one of the greatest golfers of his generation, was being treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles after Tuesday’s crash left him with a fractured right leg and shattered ankle.

The 45-year-old is recovering and in “good spirits”

An 82-time PGA Tour winner, Woods famously wears a red shirt and black trousers on Sundays. Collin Morikawa, who leads by two shots over Brooks Koepka at the Concession Golf Club, will wear the same colour combination, along with Patrick Reed, according to Golf Channel.

American Max Homa endorsed the idea but said he would be unable to participate as he did not pack the colours required.

Ten-time major champion Annika Sorenstam, who is playing her first LPGA Tour tournament in 13 years, will also wear red and black in the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA event in Orlando.

