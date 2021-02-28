Kogi State governor, His Excellency, Yahaya Bello met with the former president Olusegun Obasanjo on Sunday in Abuja.

In the meeting which was held behind closed doors, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Yahaya Bello, Mohammed Onogwu disclosed that his principal and the former president had a fruitful discussion.

He said the meeting was centered on security.

Onogwu noted that Obasanjo urged Yahaya Bello, to sustain his efforts in providing security in his state.

The Chief Press Secretary quoted Obasanjo as saying that Kogi is central to the nation’s peace and development.

“Former President Obasanjo noted that the fight against insecurity should have everybody on board, stressing that governors should involve everyone to ensure insecurity is curtailed in Nigeria,” Onogwu stated

He added that Obasanjo appreciated the Governor for his developmental effort in the state especially in the areas of youth and women inclusion in politics and governance, infrastructure, health, and education.

He said Obasanjo also charged Governor Bello to “continue to be an advocate for youth involvement in governance”.

Responding, Governor Bello thanked Obasanjo for his statesman’s role, fatherly disposition, and wealth of wisdom which the young leaders are privileged to tap from.

Bello assured Obasanjo that he will not rest in the fight to ensure total safety for his people and will continue to do his best to ensure his electoral promises are fulfilled.