By Abankula

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has spoken on the viral report that terrorists who abducted 317 schoolgirls from Jangebe Girls Secondary School, have released them.

He spoke in Gusau on Sunday when he received a Federal Government delegation, which came on a sympathy visit.

Matawalle told the delegation that the girls will be released very soon.

“We are using the leaders of the repentant bandits to rescue the schoolgirls from the kidnappers.

“Very soon we are going to witness the release of the abductees”, the governor said

He said his administration “is going to continue with peace process with bandits considering its impact in addressing security challenges facing the state”.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for sending the delegation to symphathise the state over what he described as “ugly act”.

Special prayers were offered for the release of the schoolgirls during the visit.

The delegation was led by aviation minister, Hadi Sirika.

Earlier reports said the girls were released by their captors and had gathered at the Emir of Anka’s palace for the journey to Gusau.

The girls aged between 10 and 16 were abducted from their school early on Friday.

Some reports said seven of the girls managed to escape from the abductors.