By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Reality TV star and former BBNaija housemate Dorathy Bachor is set to launch her own lingerie line called MFC Lingerie, an abbreviation for My Full Chest Lingerie.

The busty reality star said MFC Lingerie was inspired by the need to cater for the full chested beautiful women.

Dorathy collaborated with a team she describes as passionate to disrupt the lingerie market with its affordable price and wide range of lingerie categories.

“MFC Lingerie is a brand that focuses on designing lingerie fit to flatter the curvy woman leaving her confident, comfortable and chic, she said.

“My priority is making full chested women look and feel good. I want to provide a one-stop marketplace for full-chested women to find all their lingerie needs.

“This first collection is an everyday basic, my girls need bras to move around. We will come to you with other categories and provocative designs shortly, she added.

This is for everytime someone said I motivate them.

And for everytime you said I brought joy to your life.

For everyone that came out of their shell and loved their self more. MFC LINGERIE is dedicated to each and everyone of you ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/F3zJIXlpYz — DORATHY BACHOR🌍 (@Thedorathybach) February 28, 2021