By Muhaimin Olowoporku

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has heaped praises on Gareth Bale, saying is “better than ever”.

The Portuguese added that any manager in the world would want him with the form he showed against Burnley.

Bale delivered a top notch performance in Spurs 4-0 win aginst Burnley. The wales international scored two goals and provided an assist.

Bale’s return from Real Madrid had threatened to be a flop after he suffered fitness issues in the first half of the campaign, but showed on Sunday he is back to his best.

Mourinho, who barely used him during that period, said the 31-year-old is no longer “flat” and is “better than ever”.

“Sometimes people write things, and sometimes, some of you like to imagine stories, you need to write stories and sometimes you like to say things that are not really true but there is not one single manager in the world that doesn’t play Gareth Bale if Gareth Bale is in very good condition,” Mourinho said.

“There is not one, but now he is better than ever.

“It’s not just about the two goals he scored, it’s fundamentally about his physical performance. Now he’s not flat. Now he has ups and downs in the speed he brings to his actions.

“Even in the area in which he plays, sometimes outside, sometimes inside. He played very well and his condition is very good.

“I’m just pleased for the team because he helped the team to win and that’s the most important thing. I’m happy for him.”