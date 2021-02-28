The Bauchi state government has commenced the construction of 13.5 kilometre Katanga road, a community in Warji LGA of the state, that would gulp the sum of over N2. 4bn.

Speaking at the construction site of the road in Katanga village, on Sunday, Gov. Bala Mohammed said that the project included the construction of hydraulics, stormwater drainage and culverts.

The governor said that the contractors had already cleared eight kilometres of the road while praying that the stormwater drainage to be constructed as part of the project, would secure the area from flooding forever.

“We procured this contract alongside securing the town with stormwater drainage, which is going to be just like river drain that is going to secure the town forever by God’s grace.

“I don’t want anybody to go away with the impression that we gave a contract of 13. 5 kilometres for two billion naira. The stormwater drainage alone is almost six to seven hundred million naira,” he said.

The governor said the road would not only provide access for the people of Warji to Gwaram LG in Jigawa state but also to eradicate the devastating effect of flooding on the people of the area.

“I’m happy to be here because this project was just launched about a month ago, and I’ve seen the level of mobilization as if they’ve been here six months or almost one year ago.

“They have cleared eight kilometres and they are doing the hydraulics that is drainages, the stormwater, among others.

“This contract is not just connecting us to Gwaram in Jigawa state which has been the yearnings and aspirations of the people of Warji but also to arrest the devastating effect of flood in Dagul village which is one of the largest settlements in Warji local government,” said the governor.

Earlier, Alhaji Abdulkadir Ibrahim, the state Commissioner for Works and Transport, said that already 30 per cent of the contract agreement had been paid to the contractor by the state government.

The commissioner revealed that the people of the area had complained about the road and lack of drainage to the state government during his electioneering campaigns.

“They complained to him that this is their predicament and this is what they wanted and the governor promised if elected, he would deliver the projects.

“This is a fulfilment of your promise. The promise of delivering infrastructural development in Bauchi state,” he said.