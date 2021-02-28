By Ali Baba-Inuwa

Beyond Community Care Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) says it plans to enrol 100 Almajiri pupils in conventional schools by taking them off the streets.

Igwe Dennis Ezebuilo, Chairman of the board of the foundation, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He disclosed that the foundation would sponsor the education of the pupils up to primary six.

Ezebuilo said the gesture was aimed at complementing the government’s efforts aimed at addressing street begging.

”The foundation is made up of a few individuals who believe in rendering services to the society. In essence, we are just trying to give back the society what we got from it.

“Our main target is to help uplift the living conditions of the people, especially the downtrodden. We have been in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps in Abuja, trying to provide help by donating food and non-food items.

”BCCF has also provided scholarships to indigent students to enable them further their education,” Ezebuilo said.

“We believe in the unity and oneness of Nigeria that is why we came together as a group to form the foundation towards touching lives.

“Although. we have members from the North, West and South, our objective is one- touching lives and making a positive impact in the society,” Ezebuilo said.

He said that the foundation had provided a scholarship to one Miss Chidera Wisdom, an amputee student of Government Secondary School Garki, Abuja to enable her to complete her studies.

“Wisdom whose right leg was amputated at University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital Enugu had her hopes of writing the 2021 WAEC and NECO examination restored after foundation came to her rescue.

“Officials of the foundation led by the Project and Media Director, Mr Timothy Nwachukwu, visited the home of Wisdom on fact-finding and verification.

“Thereafter, the foundation offered a scholarship and cash for the payment of her examination fees to enable her register and write the exam with the promise to sponsor her to the university as long as her results are good,” he said.

NAN