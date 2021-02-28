Europe-based multi-talented Nigerian producer, songwriter, and recording artiste, Abiola Mayowa Joseph, also known as Abjos has released the audio and visuals to his new joint titled MULA.

The song “Mula” which features TTY, is a feel-good mid-tempo Afro vibe that eulogizes the success that comes after hard work and further emphasizes how easy life becomes when one has “Mula”, Nigerian street slang for money while Abjos prays for plenty Mula for his numerous fans home and abroad.

The award-winning multi-instrumentalist started out music at the age of 10 as a drummer and later forayed into production at the age of 16 after secondary education.

Abjos professionally plays guitar, sax, and keyboard and has over 2000 songs in production and songwriting credits for artists both in Nigeria and in the diaspora with Olamide, Orezi, Terry G, Durella, and Zlatan topping the list.

Born in the Igbogbo area of Ikorodu in Lagos Nigeria, Abjos moved to Italy in 2018 and has since carved a niche for himself as a versatile producer and sound mixologist in over 26 countries that make up the European

continent.

He is signed to 99 Sounds, a self-owned record label.

MULA was produced, mixed, and mastered by Abjos is his debut musical offering as an artist and will soon be available on digital platforms.

The visual was shot by Maurizio and directed by TTY.

Listen Here.

Watch Video below;