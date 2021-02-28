By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Critic, Femi Fani-Kayode has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to emulate former President Olusegun Obasanjo by ordering shoot on sight killer-Fulani herdsmen.

Fani-Kayode posted a video of Obasanjo when he ordered the military to shoot on sight any member of the Oodua Peoples Congress, APC, when they were causing crisis during his reign.

He said even though members of the OPC were Yoruba, Obasanjo ordered shoot on sight at them.

Fani-Kayode said Buhari should not mind that the killer-Fulani herdsmen and terrorists were his people, but should emulate Obasanjo by ordering shoot on sight.

In his words: ”Can President Buhari not learn from this? If OBJ can order that OPC members from his own Yoruba race be shot on sight, why can’t PMB order that Fulani herdsmen and terrorists from his Fulani tribe be shot on sight as well?

“As a Yoruba man I deplored and condemned the killing of OPC members at the time and I did so publicly but OBJ did it anyway.

“Why can’t PMB muster the same resolve and do the same thing to the terrorists even though many in his tribe may not want him to do so.

“Can’t he do it for the sake of Nigeria and in order to avoid and avert a civil war?”