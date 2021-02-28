By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular Nigerian singer and actor cum politician, Bankole Wellington also known as Banky W has reacted to the sudden death of veteran Nigerian music producer, Ayorinde Faboro professionally called Dokta Frabz.

Popular musician, Nikki Laoye disclosed that Dr Frabz died after he was shot in the United States.

Frabz was responsible for some of the biggest in the Nigerian music industry in 2000s and had worked with several top artistes, including Wizkid, Omawumi, late Dagrin among others.

Reacting to his death, Lagos party crooner, Banky W said Dr Frabz changed his music career after producing beat for “Lagos Party”.

He wrote, “Dokta Frabz produced “Lagos Party”. That song changed my life. It brought so much joy to people over the years and encapsulated what celebrating in Lagos feels like. He’s gone but his legacy lives on. May God rest his soul and strengthen his family’s.

“Frabz also produced my song “Thief My Kele” feat. @OfficialWaje and @olaDEL. He was such a versatile producer. Gutted that he’s gone but grateful that we got to work together. Rest in Peace, King,” he added.

Dokta Frabz was born and raised in Lagos where he started his music career at Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral in Ikeja.

The music producer during his early music years started as a pianist and drummer. He also played other Sunday School instruments as a kid.

He became a music producer professionally while studying International Relations at Covenant University. He worked for Don Jazzy and D’banj’s Mo’ Hits Record.

Dr. Frabz also produced hit songs such as Dagrin’s “Thank God”, WizKid’s “Bombay”, and “Joy” among many others and was the music director for the fourth season of Nigerian Idol.