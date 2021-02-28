Davido abandons Chioma, spotted with new woman Mya Yafai

By Abankula

Nigerian singer Davido appears to have turned fiancee Chioma into another Baby Mama, after being spotted since December with American model, Mya Yafai.

Davido and Chioma, after a family introduction in September 2019, were expected to get married last year, but the plan was upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The singer in an interview said the wedding would happen this year.

But various reports said the ceremony may not happen again, as Davido’s heart appeared glued with Yafai.

The model was in Nigeria late last year to spend Christmas and New Year with Davido.

Both lovebirds even journeyed to Accra Ghana, as part of their unforgettable rendezvous.

Yafai testified that she enjoyed herself as she wrote on Instagram: “I Love you Africa”.

A video on her Instagram page froze some of her experiences, including a boat cruise on the Lagoon.

Reports said Chioma had stopped wearing her engagement ring since December, having gotten wind of Davido’s new romance.

On Saturday night, Davido and Chioma were trending on Twitter Nigeria.

And what spurred the buzz was news that Davido and Yafai have escaped to Sint Marten, a small island in the Caribbean, that is part of the Kingdom of Netherlands for vacation.

Davido posted a photo on 26 February in a private jet indicating he was on his way to the idyllic island, known for lagoons, beaches and salt pans. The capital, Philipsburg, has cobblestone streets and coloUrful, colonial-style buildings lining its Front Street shopping area, according to Wikipedia.

A video also trended showing Davido holding Yafai.



Twitter commenters were stunned that Davido could abandon Chioma, after all those talks and songs of ‘assurance’, ‘Chioma my lover’.

Some of the comments:

By morning, foolish kids whose parents are still happily married in love would start saying they give up on Love because of Davido and Chioma — Man of Letters. (@Letter_to_Jack) February 27, 2021

Everything eventually comes to an end, even things that are good and that we enjoy. If Davido's relationship with Chioma has ended, that's all there is to it. Let's not make it difficult for either of them to move on. — Jamal (@JajaPhD) February 27, 2021

I’ve been laughing at different tales! Good lord🤣🤣🤣🤣 One said “ when Chioma stopped wearing her ring, I knew something was up”😂😂 — AUNTY ADA (@Auntyadaa) February 27, 2021

In all of this, I hope chioma is fine. Always for the girls💪 — Berv🤍 (@bervelynnnnnn) February 27, 2021