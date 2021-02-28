By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian comedienne, content creator, and YouTuber, Apaokagi Adedoyin Maryam, popularly known as Taaooma clocks 22 today, 28th of February 2021.

Taaooma became famous through her comedy skits which are tailored to mimic typical Nigerian mothers. She emphasizes the unique manner African mothers respond to the actions of their children with slap as her signature in her skits.

She was born on the 28th of Feb, 1999.

Celebrating her day, Taaooma shared some pictures on her Twitter page and wrote; “WORLD TAO DAY ❤️❤️❤️ Happy Birthday Ajoks mama.”

WORLD TAO DAY ❤️❤️❤️ Happy Birthday Ajoks mama pic.twitter.com/3kd2FcWv9S — MÓŃKELE ❤️ (@_Taaooma) February 28, 2021

She also shared a short clip on her Instagram celebrating her day.

Celebrating her, Taaooma’s fiance and film director “Abdulaziz Oladimeji” also known as Abula wrote: “World pause!! It’s my wife’s birthday! Happy birthday baby, I love you!”

Taaooma’s manager and media consultant, Bello Akeem also took to his Instagram to celebrate the talent.

He wrote, “Happy Birthday 🎁🎈🎂🎊 to the most talented person I ever know. You have completed another wonderful year of your life, I know another amazing year is waiting for you inshallah. Cheers to a new age.

#Bestofthemall”

Her fans and followers have also taken to her page to wish her the best of this special day.