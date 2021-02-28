By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular Nigerian music producer, Ayorinde Faboro professionally called Dokta Frabz is dead.

Popular musician, Nikki Laoye said Frabz died after he was shot in the United States.

Frabz had worked with several top Nigerian artists, including Wizkid, Omawumi, and the late Dagrin.

He was born and raised in Lagos where he started his music career at Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral in Ikeja.

The music producer during his early music years started as a pianist and drummer. He also played other Sunday School instruments as a kid.

He became a music producer professionally while studying International Relations at Covenant University. He worked for Don Jazzy and D’banj’s Mo’ Hits Record.

Dr. Frabz produced hit songs such as Dagrin’s “Thank God”, WizKid’s “Bombay”, and “Joy” among many others and was the music director for the fourth season of Nigerian Idol.

Samuel Oguachuba popularly called Samklef who confirmed the death of the producer eulogized him calling him a music legend.

“Rip legend! Ayo ( dr Frabz) We spoke 2 weeks ago u asked how is Houston treating me? I came to Maryland yesterday only for me to hear that u are no more today. What a sad day! A brother is gone! another producer is gone! RIP!,” Samklef wrote.

Other music stars have also continued to mourn and pay tribute to the late music producer.

Rip frabz …. 😢 — Davido (@davido) February 28, 2021

This news of Dr Frabz is chilling. His last text to me only a few weeks ago was how we should grab lunch since we are now neighbors. I never confirmed.

Rest in power rockstar. Thank you for sharing your gift. I’ll still check out Zion West in your honor ❤️ — Moe (@Mochievous) February 28, 2021

Rip legend! Ayo ( dr Frabz) We spoke 2 weeks ago u asked how is Houston treating me ? I came to Maryland yesterday only for me to hear that u are no more today. What a sad day! A brother is gone! another producer is gone! RIP! pic.twitter.com/I06ZiuqxWZ — SAMKLEF (@SAMKLEF) February 27, 2021

This Dr Frabz news is truly disturbing, man. Like… why???? Shit don’t make sense! — Ovie (@OvieO) February 27, 2021

Checked on him on snap few weeks ago..RIP Dr Frabz! Good spirit 🙏🏽💔 — Shizzi (@shizzi) February 27, 2021