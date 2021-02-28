By Taiwo Okanlawon

The 317 Zamfara schoolgirls, abducted at Government Secondary School in Jangebe have been released.

Multiple reports said the girls are in the palace of the Emir of Anka, waiting for transportation to Gusau, the state capital.

The girls were kidnapped on Friday by gunmen, who overran a military checkpoint near the school.

Some of the girls who escaped earlier said women were among the terrorists who came to kidnap them.

“One woman in black attire woke me up by banging a gun on my bed and shouting at me. I woke up in fear. I observed that dozens of my colleagues were being sent out of the dormitory”, said Madina Hamisu Kawaye, in an interview published by Daily Trust.

Kawaye said she sneaked under a double bunk as the armed woman went to wake other students from their sleep.

*This is a developing story. Details later