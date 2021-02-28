Former BBNaija housemate and model, Rebecca “Nengi” Hampson, has paid a courtesy visit to Ned Nwoko, husband of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.

The reality TV star met the businessman politician to endorse his Ned Nwoko Malaria Project.

Also present at the meeting was coordinator of the project Chuks Anyaduba.

In a message posted on Twitter on Saturday, Nengi wrote, “Did you know that children under age 5 are most vulnerable to malaria?

“They account for 67% of all malaria deaths worldwide. Disheartening but it’s our sad reality. Let’s join hands together to put an end to it.”

Did you know that children under age 5 are most vulnerable to malaria?.. They account for 67% of all malaria deaths worldwide . Disheartening but it’s our sad reality. Let’s join hands together to put an end to it 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8qsKTt0KdY — Nengi Rebecca Hampson 👑🗡️ (@nengiofficial) February 27, 2021

Former Big Brother Housemate and Reality Star @nengiofficial pays @Prince_NedNwoko a courtesy visit, endorses the @Ned_malaria Project. Also present was @ChuksEbuks

Project Director of the Ned Nwoko Malaria Eradication Project#nednwokomalariaproject#celebrityendorsement pic.twitter.com/mtYqw6LNMc — Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation (@pnnfoundation) February 27, 2021

Ex-Big Brother Naija winner of the last edition Laycon had also visited the philanthropist and endorsed the project.

Ned has been introducing numbers of celebrities to his project on eradicating malaria in Nigeria and across Africa through his malaria vaccine research and fumigation of the country.

The project is an initiative of the Ned Nwoko Malaria Foundation, which says its goal is to accelerate elimination of malaria in Africa starting from Nigeria.

Its objectives include strengthening collaboration for malaria elimination in Africa, establishing and supporting academic research grant for malaria vaccine development and to mobilise communities and stakeholders to take ownership of the programme and its activities.

Ned’s wife Regina Daniels is a goodwill ambassador of the foundation.

Other ambassadors include Wizkid, Teni, Patoranking, 2face Idibia and Tiwa Savage.

The foundation has also been endorsed by Juliet Ibrahim, D’banj and Clarence Peters among others.