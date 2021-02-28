By Ahmed Kaigama

Bauchi traditional rulers have commended Governor Bala Mohammed for executing projects that are adding value to the lives of the people of the state.

Alhaji Umar Faruq, Emir of Katagum in Bauchi state, commended Gov. Bala Mohammed for executing the projects as the governor toured the area, on inspection of completed and ongoing projects, on Sunday, in Azare, Ningi and Warji Local government areas of the state.

The Emir of Katagum expressed his appreciation to the governor for providing development projects that would add value to the citizens of the state.

“I commend the governor for the successes he has achieved; the development made is quite impressive. We commend his vision, hard work and doggedness, in ensuring that the living conditions of the people is improved in the state.

He noted the contract awarded by the Governor for the construction of his palace was ongoing and standard, as part of dividends of democracy to the emirate.

Emir of Ningi, Alhaji Yunusa Danyaya, lauded the Governor for his outstanding developmental strides and massive transformation of the state.

“We have observed the developmental strides of Governor Mohammed in Roads and houses, hospitals have been constructed and we have seen that there are ongoing projects in the state.

Alhaji Alhassan Shuaibu, the district head of Warji, in the Warji Local government areas of the state, noted that the governor had fulfilled his promise of reconstructing the Warji palace.

“The palace was dilapidated over the years; there was no rehabilitation until the coming of this administration that rebuilt the palace to fulfil their promise.

“Warji palace is now wearing a brand new look; it is very magnificent, we are overwhelmed by his efforts of developing the state,” he said.

The district head pointed out that Warji had witnessed different projects that included, schools, health facilities, roads, among others, during the tenure of the Governor.

Gov. Mohammed urged the traditional rulers to sustain peace and security the state was enjoying in their domains, assuring that the state government would do everything possible to provide the citizens with development-oriented projects.

NAN