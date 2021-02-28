Bandits kill 7 persons in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government said on Sunday that bandits killed seven persons in different parts of the state.
Mr Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, confirmed the incident in a press statement on Sunday in Kaduna.
Aruwan said, “on a sad note, security agencies reported that bandits attacked some people in Kajinjiri village, Igabi local government area, and killed two residents”.
He said one person sustained gunshot injuries and was receiving treatment at a nearby health facility.
“Similarly, in Rago village, also in Igabi local government area, bandits killed two locals,” he said.
He explained that in a separate incident, gunmen invaded Kutura station, Kajuru local government area, and killed three residents.
The Commissioner said Governor Nasir El-Rufai has noted the reports with sadness and condoled the families of those killed in both attacks while offering prayers for the repose of their souls.
He also wished the injured victims from Kajinjiri village a quick recovery.
Nigerians are dying at a rate never seen before. Buhari why? Why can’t you just resigned.
Since this President came to power, it’s killing here, mayhem, carnage, catastrophe, kidnapping, chaos, disaffection, brutality and all manner of insecurity and injustices there.
It’s very obvious that this President doesn’t have the capacity to lead Nigeria, it’s time for the national assembly and the world to rise up and speak out, tell this President, it’s time to resign.
Osibanjo can do a great job if given the chance to lead Nigeria.
With this President in power Nigeria is inching closer and closer to a civil war. The level of insecurity in Nigeria is worrisome.
National Assembly, what are you waiting for. IMPEACH THIS PRESIDENT. HEAVEN WILL NOT FALL.
What a country. Buhari has finished Nigeria completely. So sad.
What a situation. I take a stroll. Nonsense.